'No guarantee' - Chelsea boss Potter makes admission about £89m Mudryk transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter, has attempted to temper expectation around the Blues' new £89 million pound man by saying he is 'not guaranteed' to be a success in English football. Mudryk signed a whopping seven-and-a-half-year deal at his new club after the west London club gazumped their north London rivals, Arsenal. The winger is in line to make his debut against fellow underperformers Liverpool on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is no guarantee anywhere," Potter said in a press conference. "No magic formula that says this is going to work and this is how we see the future. With every decision you’ve got to make the best educated guess that you can.

"If you identify the right player and the right person there are huge upsides to it because you are developing and investing in him. If things go well you have a fantastic asset, and the club is secure in terms of the contract length. It’s a direction the club wants to go down and obviously I am supporting that as best I can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It continues to be a busy January for Chelsea, having just signed Noni Madueke from PSV, as well as having continued links to Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Lyon's young right-back, Malo Gusto. Potter can expect more signings to help him salvage their season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The 22-year-old hasn't played a competitive game of football since November 2022, but due to Chelsea's injury crisis, he's set to be thrown in at the deep end against Liverpool on Saturday.