Nice told to speak out on Christophe Galtier racism allegations by midfielder Khephren Thuram: ‘I think people know exactly what happened’

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has called on the club to speak out on the allegations of racism levelled against former manager Christophe Galtier.

The case in question relates to a leaked email from Nice’s former sporting director Julien Fournier in which Galtier is said to have to made discriminatory remarks.

He faces accusations of having questioned the ethic and religious make-up of the squad that he worked with during his single season in charge at the Allianz Riviera stadium.

Galtier strenuously denies the allegations, with his lawyer saying in a statement released shortly after the initial story came to light: “Christophe Galtier was amazed to learn of the insulting and defamatory remarks of Mr. Julien Fournier against him. Given the seriousness of the charges against him, which he disputes with the greatest firmness, Christophe Galtier immediately seized his lawyer... to initiate, without delay, the necessary legal proceedings which are necessary.”

Galtier, who is now in charge of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, is taking action against Fournier and the journalists that first reported on the leaked email.

Thuram - who has been with Nice since 2019 and spent the 2021-22 campaign working under Galtier - believes that the club could be doing even more in a bid to get to the bottom of the case. The France international urged those with important information to step forward.

Thuram has told Canal Plus: “I think there are people at the club who are well-placed to know exactly what happened, none of this ‘I heard that…’.

“And I think these people should speak up, to clarify everything that we’re hearing.

“It moves me and troubles me a lot that those concerned aren’t speaking up so that the truth comes out.”

A preliminary police investigation has also been opened regarding supposed discrimination in the workplace at Nice – with the club’s headquarters having been searched and several members of staff questioned.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has fully cooperated with authorities, but claims to have been unaware of the email that led to his club falling under the brightest of spotlights.