Neymar will not play again for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 with GOAL able to confirm that the Brazilian forward is sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

The 29-year-old was forced from the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly during the Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Etienne.

Reports in France were quick to suggest that the South American superstar will be missing until early January.

Article continues below

What happened to Neymar?

PSG had recovered from falling a goal down away at Saint-Etienne to lead 2-1 heading into the closing stages.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side would grab a third in stoppage-time, but that effort from Marquinhos was registered after Neymar had been forced from the field.

There were just two minutes left when the contender for the 2021 Ballon d’Or sought to escape the attentions of his marker.

When leaping over a challenge, Neymar planted his foot onto the outstretched leg of Yvann Macon. As his ankle turned over, the Brazil international screamed out in agony and immediately beckoned for medical assistance.

He was later seen leaving Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on crutches, sparking concerns he could be sidelined for a prolonged period of time.

What has been said?

Pochettino told reporters afterwards: “Of course we are worried, but we hope that it is nothing too serious and that he can come back to help the team as soon as possible.”

Neymar also posted on social media: "Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life. Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger."

How many games will Neymar miss?

Neymar is due to undergo further medical examinations on Monday, but is thought to have suffered a serious sprain to his left ankle.

PSG are due to head for warm weather training in Qatar on January 16, and it could be that Neymar only comes back into contention shortly before that trip.

If he is to miss the next six weeks, then he will be forced to sit out domestic meetings with Nice, Lens, Monaco and Lorient before the Ligue 1 winter break, along with the final Champions League group stage clash with Club Brugge.

PSG are due to face Lyon on January 9, but that contest may come too early for Neymar and it could be in a home game with Brest the following weekend where he makes his return to competitive action.

Further reading