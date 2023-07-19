New Zealand Women vs Norway Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between New Zealand and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday as hosts New Zealand take on one-time world champions Norway in the first game of Group A at Eden Park, Auckland.

Paired together alongside Switzerland and the Philippines in Group A, all eyes will be on the Kiwis as they try to stop an underwhelming run of recent results against group favourites.

Ranked 26th in the FIFA World Rankings, the Football Ferns have won just once in its last 11 matches (including 4–0 and 5–0 home losses to the USA in January, a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Portugal in February, and a 3-0 thrashing against Nigeria late April).

The co-hosts' form heading into this World Cup has been anything but perfect, with 2-0 and 1-0 losses against Vietnam and Italy in pre-tournament warm-up friendlies.

As for 14th ranked Norway, the Grasshoppers will also be wanting to end their losing run at major tournaments after being dumped out of Euro 2022 at the group stage following a 8-0 humiliation at the hands of England.

Winning just one of their last seven matches since last November, Hege Riise's side are now winless in each of their last four, including a 4-2 loss against Spain and a 3-3 draw against Scandinavian rivals Sweden in April.

Despite this, they are most certainly favorites to top the group, having featured in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup thus far and reached the knockout rounds in all but one occasion.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New Zealand vs Norway kick-off time

Date: July 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT Venue: Eden Park

The Women's World Cup 2023 opener between New Zealand and Norway will be played at Eden Park, Auckland, on Thursday, 20 July 2023. Kick-off is scheduled at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/8 p.m. BST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

FOX and Peacock will air the WWC 2023 encounter between New Zealand and Norway live on TV in the United States. The game will also be available to stream Sling TV and fuboTV online.

Team news & squads

New Zealand team news

New Zealand have reported no injury concerns heading into their first game. In terms of the 23-woman squad, there are some surprise calls as 82-capped Anna Green has not been picked, while Glasgow City’s Meikayla Moore has made herself unavailable for the tournament.

Vast experienced captain Ali Riley is one of the few players in the squad playing for clubs in the world’s top four leagues as she moved to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Angel City in 2021. She will be relied upon to maintain the backline and helping his side get forward down the flanks.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ria Percival is also among the best players in this New Zealand squad, and her ball player abilities in the middle of the park will be important at determining the hosts chance creation. In attack, New Zealand will be looking for Hannah Wilkinson to produce the goods.

New Zealand possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, Riley; Hassett, Steinmetz, Percival; Jale, Wilkinson, Hand

Position Players Goalkeepers: Esson, Leat, Nayler Defenders: Bunge, Bott, Riley, Foster, Stott, Bowen, Anton, Percival Midfielders: Percival, Steinmetz, Cleverley, Longo, Chance, Hassett Forwards: Rennie, Satchell, Hand, Wilkinson, Jale, Riley, Clegg

Norway team news

Like the hosts, Norway have no injury worries coming into this game. Head coach Hege Riise has named an experienced 23-woman squad, with all the big names in midfield and forward positions called up.

Experienced Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde will captain her country, with Bayern Munich left-back Tuva Hansen providing a marauding presence on the left.

Attacking midfielder Frida Leonhardsen Maanum is coming off an exceptional season for Arsenal in the WSL, and will be looking to carry on her form into this World Cup. Chelsea's Guro Reiten, Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg will form the star-studded attack that could be spellbinding to watch if it clicks.

Norway possible XI: Fiskerstrand; Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, T. Hansen; Risa, Engen; C. Hansen, Maanum, Reiten; Hegerberg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pettersen, Fiskerstrand, Mikalsen Defenders: Sonstevold, Harviken, Hansen, Mjelde, Bergsvand, Lund, Horte Midfielders: Engen, Risa, Reiten, Bjelde, Haavi, Eikeland, Blakstad, Maanum Forwards: Hansen, Saevik, Hegerberg, Haug, Josendal

Head-to-Head Record

The recent Head to head history between these two sides favors Norway who have won three, drawn one, and lost one of the last five encounters with New Zealand.

Date Match Competition 25/6/22 Norway W 2-0 New Zealand W Women's International Friendly 10/3/20 New Zealand W 1-2 Norway W Algrave Cup Women 9/4/19 New Zealand W 1 -0 Norway W Women's International Friendly 27/11/14 Norway W 2-0 New Zealand W Women's International Friendly 25/11/14 Norway W 1-1 New Zealand W Women's International Friendly

