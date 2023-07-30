New York Red Bulls vs San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between New York RB and San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news

The 2023 Leagues Cup's final group game will be played on Sunday, July 30 at the Red Bull Arena between the New York Red Bulls and Atletico San Luis.

The Red Bulls are now second in the East 4 division of the competition with two points secured. Last week, after the game ended in a 0-0 deadlock, they defeated the New England Revolution 4-2 on penalties. It was a surprising triumph given their divergent league seasons.

Atletico San Luis has likewise gotten off to a rough start to the 2017 Liga MX season, winning once, drawing once, and losing once.

The Leagues Cup defeat against New England by a score of 5-1 drove them to their knees. Currently last in their group, San Luis need to defeat the Red Bulls on the last day to advance to the next round.

New York Red Bulls vs San Luis kick-off time

Date: Jul 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and San Luis face off on Jul 30 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

Team news & squads

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

San Luis team news

Most of the team should remain the same. However, San Luis boss Gustavo Leal may consider using Leonardo Bonatini alongside Angel Zaldivar.

Brazilian winger Vitinho will look to add to his tally after scoring the last time out.

San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Garcia; Dourado, Guemez; Vitinho, Villalpando, Murillo; Zaldivar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

This will be their first-ever encounter between the two teams.

