New York Red Bulls vs San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The 2023 Leagues Cup's final group game will be played on Sunday, July 30 at the Red Bull Arena between the New York Red Bulls and Atletico San Luis.
The Red Bulls are now second in the East 4 division of the competition with two points secured. Last week, after the game ended in a 0-0 deadlock, they defeated the New England Revolution 4-2 on penalties. It was a surprising triumph given their divergent league seasons.
Atletico San Luis has likewise gotten off to a rough start to the 2017 Liga MX season, winning once, drawing once, and losing once.
The Leagues Cup defeat against New England by a score of 5-1 drove them to their knees. Currently last in their group, San Luis need to defeat the Red Bulls on the last day to advance to the next round.
New York Red Bulls vs San Luis kick-off time
|Date:
|Jul 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
New York Red Bulls and San Luis face off on Jul 30 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
Team news & squads
New York team news
Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Miguel, Carlos
|Defenders
|Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam
|Midfielders
|Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud
|Forwards
|Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir
San Luis team news
Most of the team should remain the same. However, San Luis boss Gustavo Leal may consider using Leonardo Bonatini alongside Angel Zaldivar.
Brazilian winger Vitinho will look to add to his tally after scoring the last time out.
San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Chavez, Dominguez, Bilbao, Garcia; Dourado, Guemez; Vitinho, Villalpando, Murillo; Zaldivar.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
|Defenders:
|Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Zaldivar
Head-to-Head Record
This will be their first-ever encounter between the two teams.