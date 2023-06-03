New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will look to extend their outstanding record in Major League Soccer when they host Orlando City at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

The hosts are now just one point off of the playoff spots, sitting in 11th position, and a win this weekend will see them leapfrog the visitors on the table.

The New York Red Bulls started the 2023 season poorly, winning only one of their first 11 games, but they have improved significantly since parting ways with Gerhard Struber in early May.

Since Troy Lesesne took over, his team has garnered 10 points from five games, vaulting them to the top of the table and putting the playoffs within reach, but they will need to improve their goal-scoring record.

The Red Bulls have only scored 11 goals in 16 games, the fewest of any team in the MLS, but their defensive record is the third-best in the league.

As a result, if Lesesne's team can find their feet in front of the goal while also keeping things tight at the back, they have a chance to make a significant impact this season.

Orlando City has battled with consistency this season, failing to win two games in a row, but they have been quite impressive on the road, which should give them confidence for Saturday's encounter.

The Lions have the second-best away record in the Eastern Conference, most recently defeating Inter Miami 2-1, although they have yet to win at home this season.

Oscar Pareja's team was held to a draw at home by Atlanta United, which isn't a bad result on paper, but the manner of it will be annoying for them, considering that their opponents equalised late in the game, against the run of play.

To put things in perspective, Orlando City has been significantly more difficult to beat recently, going undefeated in their previous four MLS games, but they only won one of those, meaning they might be eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Jun 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and Orlando City face off on Jun 3 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Carmona, Casseres, Yearwood; Fernandez; Burke, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Luca Petrasso unavailable for selection. It is in defence where they have impressed thus far, and Pareja will have to set up an altered back-four featuring Micaheal Halliday, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, and Kyle Smith. Rodrigo Schlegel may be dropped from the lineup.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Antonio, Jansson, Smith; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Orlando City has won thrice while New York Red Bulls won twice. The last three games have all ended in favour of the Lions.

