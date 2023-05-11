New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The first Hudson River Derby of the season will see a desperate New York Red Bulls side looking for their second victory of the MLS season when they play New York City FC on Saturday at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls are dead last in the Eastern Conference, having lost 1-0 to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, while the Boys in Blue remain winless on the road, having lost 3-2 at Charlotte FC.

According to Gerhard Struber, frustrations in New Jersey have been at an all-time high, and the club felt it was time for a change this week when all sides voluntarily agreed to part ways, bringing in Troy Lesesne as the interim manager for the balance of the season.

Their home loss to Philadelphia last weekend highlighted many of the recurring issues that the Red Bulls have faced in 2023, including fouling their opponents in dangerous areas several times. Last week it ended in a Daniel Gazdag penalty. Four of their 11 goals allowed this season have been their own doing, having conceded two penalties and two own-goals.

With nine points after 11 league games, the Red Bulls have had the poorest start to a season in over a decade when they had the same total during the 2009 season, the last time they missed out on the playoffs.

The Boys in Blue's road difficulties continued last weekend, as they are now winless in six straight regular-season games as visitors, their longest streak without an away victory in a single season since 2021 (seven).

When this four-game MLS road trip began, head coach Nick Cushing stated that he would have a good understanding of what the Pigeons are made of, but sadly, it has not been very encouraging halfway through the journey.

Following a 1-0 defeat in the US Open Cup versus FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, the Boys in Blue have gone goalless in four away fixtures this season in all competitions.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

How to watch New York vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TSN and will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings and Lewis Morgan remains sidelined due to a hip injury. Dante Vanzeir is suspended and will be available in two games.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Reyes, S. Nealis, D. Nealis; Harper, Casseres, Carmona, Tolkin; Fernandez; Burke, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries, while their top scorer Telles Magno has failed to score in the last two outings.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games in all competitions, the Hudson Derby has ended in a result for one team every time. The Pigeons won three games, while the Bulls won two. New York City has won the last two games of the derby, both at home.

