New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Red Bulls and the Supporters' Shield challengers New England Revolution square off on Saturday in Harrison. Both teams are at opposite ends of the MLS Eastern Conference rankings.

The Revs held league-leading Cincinnati to a tie last weekend and are currently in third place, while the Red Bulls, who lost their most recent game, are currently in 12th place.

The Red Bulls recently defeated Atlanta 4-0 in a spectacular upset after coming back from two goals down to draw with Charlotte FC. However, they now have two challenging home games coming up: Cincinnati will be played next Wednesday after hosting New England this weekend.

New England has won three of their previous four games and holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MLS. However, they have been unable to narrow a seven-point deficit to their rivals at the top of the standings.

After Cincinnati had won all ten of their previous home games, Bruce Arena's squad was the first to leave TQL Stadium with a point in 2023. They are now looking for their first road victory since defeating Toronto in May.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution face off on July 8 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson, who is on their lengthy injury list. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil, Boateng; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, NYRB has claimed two wins while New England has claimed three. However, these games have generally been tight affairs with all wins having been slender one-goal margins.

