New York Red Bulls vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their past three matches in all competitions and will play CF Montreal at Red Bull Arena for the first time this season on Saturday.

The Red Bulls are yet to lose under new manager Troy Lesesne. However, they are still second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference after a 0-0 draw against Toronto, while Montreal's six-game winning streak in all competitions came to an end on Wednesday when they were defeated 3-0 by FC Cincinnati.

A management change for the Red Bulls has benefited the club, which, despite its current position, is just a single victory away from a potential playoff spot.

The Bulls have not conceded a goal since Lesesne took over. Part of that success may be credited to a modest tactical shift, with the Red Bulls being more disciplined with their press in the previous three games.

With 12 of their 13 league games this year decided by a goal, or less, it's clear that this team needs someone to step up and find the back of the net more frequently.

Their only loss by multiple goals this season came during their last game against Montreal when they failed to capitalise on a man advantage in the final 25 minutes, losing 2-0 in April.

Hernan Losada's return to the bench has been filled with highs and lows, and his Montreal team was brought back down to earth on Wednesday by the Supporters' Shield leaders.

It was the sixth time this season that Le CFM had failed to score in an MLS road game, and the fifth time this season that this squad has conceded multiple goals as the visitors.

Their defence has been a disaster away from home for the majority of the season, conceding 17 goals in seven games.

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and Montreal face off on May 20 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings. Dante Vanzeir has completed his suspension and will be available for the Bulls. Their 2022 top scorer Lewis Morgan is also ready to make his 2023 debut having recovered.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Carmona, Casseres, Yearwood; Fernandez; Vanzeir, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Montreal team news

Mason Toye missed another Montreal match in midweek due to a left knee injury, Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain, and James Pantemis is also out with a shoulder injury.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Corbo, Camacho, Waterman; Herrera, Choiniere, Wanyama, Lappalainen; Lassiter; Duke, Offo

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda Forwards Quioto, Offor, Sunusi

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Montreal has had a slight edge having won three of those games compared to New York Red Bulls' two wins. The last match-up between the two sides took place at Saputo Stadium earlier this season and saw Montreal win 2-0.

