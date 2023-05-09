How to watch the US Open Cup match between New York Red Bulls and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls host Wayne Rooney's DC United at the Red Bull Arena in the US Open Cup for their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday.

New York Red Bulls parted ways with Gerhard Struber on Monday morning following their 1-0 defeat at the Red Bull Arena. The Bulls now enter the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup with Troy Lesesne in charge of the club as the interim manager.

Similar to NYRB, DC United also had a rough start to their season with only one win in their first four games, however, they have since turned their fortunes under Wayne Rooney as the club has won four of their last five games, only losing to FC Cincinnati, who are the league leaders alongside New England Revolution.

This is New York Red Bulls' first game in the US Open Cup as they received a bye thanks to their seeding for the cup competition. On the other hand, DC United started their campaign off with a closely-fought 1-0 victory against USL League One club, Richmond Kickers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs DC United kick-off time

Date: May 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and D.C. United face off at Red Bull Arena on May 9. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

U.S. Soccer YouTube Watch here

Team news & squads

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings and Lewis Morgan remains sidelined due to a hip injury. Dante Vanzeir is suspended.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; D. Nealis, Edelman, Casseres, Harper, Fernandez; Barlow, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this weekend, as the pair have joined Taxiarchis Fountas on the club's injury list.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Williams, Pines; Najar, Klich, Canouse, O'Brien, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins

Head-to-Head Record

DC United has failed to win against the New York Red Bulls in their last five clashes with the Bulls having won twice. The last time the Black & Red managed to get better of the Bulls was in 2021 at the Audi Field.

Useful links