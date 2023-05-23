How to watch the US Open Cup match between New York and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls hosts FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16 of the 2023 US Open Cup on Tuesday, May 23 at Red Bull Arena to make it to the quarterfinal against the game-winner between Birmingham Legion and Charlotte.

The Red Bulls are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and have posted three straight victories at home. New York has only allowed 37 shots on goal in 14 matches played this season, which is the lowest in MLS.

FC Cincinnati is demonstrating that the progress shown in 2022 was not a fluke. They even took it to the next level in 2023, where they presently top the Supporters' Shield standings.

They are undefeated in their previous seven matches, but they are doing so in a way that few expected in 2023. This season, they have strengthened their defence, allowing only 14 goals in 16 games across all competitions.

In all competitions, Cincinnati has played 10 games at home in the TQL Stadium and managed to win them all. However, their form away hasn't been as impressive, winning only once in their five away visits.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: May 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati face off on May 23 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Carmona, Casseres, Yearwood; Fernandez; Burke, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Cincinnati team news

Kenneth Vermeer, who has not featured for Cincinnati since July due to a torn muscle, is set to miss out on Tuesday's game as well.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Gaddis, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta, Santos, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati have one win each with three draws. The games have generally been low-scoring with only eight goals in those five games.

