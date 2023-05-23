New York Red Bulls hosts FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16 of the 2023 US Open Cup on Tuesday, May 23 at Red Bull Arena to make it to the quarterfinal against the game-winner between Birmingham Legion and Charlotte.
The Red Bulls are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and have posted three straight victories at home. New York has only allowed 37 shots on goal in 14 matches played this season, which is the lowest in MLS.
FC Cincinnati is demonstrating that the progress shown in 2022 was not a fluke. They even took it to the next level in 2023, where they presently top the Supporters' Shield standings.
They are undefeated in their previous seven matches, but they are doing so in a way that few expected in 2023. This season, they have strengthened their defence, allowing only 14 goals in 16 games across all competitions.
In all competitions, Cincinnati has played 10 games at home in the TQL Stadium and managed to win them all. However, their form away hasn't been as impressive, winning only once in their five away visits.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati kick-off time
|Date:
|May 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati face off on May 23 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.
Team news & squads
New York Red Bulls team news
Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Carmona, Casseres, Yearwood; Fernandez; Burke, Morgan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Miguel, Carlos
|Defenders
|Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam
|Midfielders
|Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud
|Forwards
|Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir
Cincinnati team news
Kenneth Vermeer, who has not featured for Cincinnati since July due to a torn muscle, is set to miss out on Tuesday's game as well.
Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Gaddis, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta, Santos, Vazquez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Celentano, Kann
|Defenders
|Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis
|Midfielders
|Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo
|Forwards
|Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji
Head-to-Head Record
Over the course of their last five, New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati have one win each with three draws. The games have generally been low-scoring with only eight goals in those five games.