New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

At the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, two MLS teams competing in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference square off against one another.

Only two of the last six games played by the hosts have resulted in victories in all competitions, while only one of the last six games played by the visitors has resulted in victory.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

The New York Red Bulls' most recent encounter, which was more than two weeks ago, ended in a disheartening 3-0 loss at home to Orlando City, three days after they had narrowly defeated bottom team Inter Miami on the road by a score of 1-0.

The 39-year-old manager Troy Lesesne, who took over from Gerhard Struber at the beginning of May, has won four of his first eight matches in command but has lost three of his last four across all competitions, including a 5-3 penalty shootout loss to FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup's Round of 16.

The three-time MLS champion New York Red Bulls placed fourth in the Eastern Conference last season, but after 17 games, they are currently lying in 12th place, seven points outside of the playoff spots.

After beginning May with a four-game winning streak, Charlotte FC has subsequently won just one of their past six games overall and has failed to earn all three possible points in each of their previous three MLS matches.

Christian Lattanzio's team, who placed ninth in their first season in the Eastern Conference, is currently tenth in the standings, three points ahead of the New York Red Bulls and four points behind seventh-placed Orlando.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and Orlando City face off on June 21 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Agyemang, Meram

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

New York Red Bulls and Charlotte have only faced each four times before, with two wins for the Bulls and one for the Crowns.

Useful links