New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York RB and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday night in Major League Soccer (MLS), New York Red Bulls will host Atlanta United at the Red Bull Arena for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Last time out, the two teams were held to 2-2 ties, with the Red Bulls splitting the points with Charlotte FC and Atlanta holding New York City FC to a four-goal match.

The New York Red Bulls were facing a third straight home loss in all competitions after an 18-day break from competitive play when they conceded twice in the first 19 minutes against Charlotte on Wednesday.

With goals from Dante Vanzeir and Cameron Harper, the latter of whom scored his first of the season, Troy Lesesne's team bravely fought back in the second half to salvage a point.

The New York Red Bulls, who placed fourth in the Eastern Conference last season, are currently mired in 13th place this campaign after winning just four of their first 18 games. But if other outcomes go their way, a win on Sunday might help them advance into the playoff places.

Atlanta earned a 2-2 draw at home against New York City on Wednesday, recording their fifth MLS draw in six games as a result of two comeback goals.

Only Toronto (10) has drawn more MLS games than Atlanta (eight) thus far this season, but Gonzalo Pineda's team managed to move up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference table with 29 points from 19 games, which is 11 points less than their total of 40 points from last season with 15 games remaining.

The Five Stripes, who have the most MLS goals (37) so far this season, are attempting to stop an eight-game road losing streak by winning their first-ever game at the Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United face off on June 24 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Harper; Stroud, Amaya; Luquinhas, Yearwood, Barlow; Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Sanchez, Wiley; Sejdic, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Giakoumakis; Berry.

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Guzan Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, NYRB has claimed two wins while Atlanta United have claimed only one. However, these games have generally been tight affairs with all wins having been slender one-goal margins.

Useful links