How to watch today's New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about today's NHL match between New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, as well was including kick-off time and team news.

The New York Rangers will host the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden in a highly anticipated NHL match on March 19, 2024. The Rangers have an amazing record of 45 wins out of 68 games played, showing how dominant they have been throughout the season. They are currently in second place in the NHL standings, with a 19-7-0 record at home, the Rangers will aim to take home advantage against the Jets.

On the other hand, the Winnipeg Jets, who are in seventh place in the NHL standings, have shown they are a formidable opponent by winning 43 of their 67 games. The Jets will try to defeat the Rangers in this thrilling NHL game to improve their chances of making the playoffs despite having a bad record of 15-10-0 in away-from-home games.

New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets: Date & Puck Drop Time

The New York Rangers will play the Winnipeg Jets this Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in an NHL game. The match will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, at 7:00 pm EDT.

Date Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm EDT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, USA

How to watch New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets Online - TV Channels & Live Streams

You can watch the New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets NBA match on ESPN+ in the USA. For fans in the New York area, the MSG network also offers live-streaming alternatives so they don't miss a moment of the high-voltage match.

People in Canada can also watch this NHL game simply by tuning in to TSN3's streaming services that offer full coverage of this thrilling NBA match for Canadian viewers.

New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets Team News

Getty Images

New York Rangers Team news

The New York Rangers are having a hard time with injuries right now, as key players are out for varying durations. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren is currently unavailable because of a lower-body injury he suffered in a recent game, which makes it unclear when he will be able to play again.

Meanwhile, center Jacob Trouba is likely to be out for two or three weeks because of an injury to his lower body. Additionally, forwards Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil have been ruled out for the rest of the season with injuries to their lower bodies and upper bodies, respectively.

As the Rangers move into the home stretch of the season, these absences may cause many problems, and they need backup players to step up and fill the void left by these important players.

Winnipeg Jets Team News

The Winnipeg Jets are controlling their rosters because of injuries. Centerman Gabriel Vilardi is out with a spleen problem, which means he can't go with the team's upcoming five-game trip - head coach Rick Bowness has said that there's no current timeline for Vilardi's return.

Additionally, center Mark Scheifele is on the injury list for the Jets, but his ability to play in future games is still being checked.

These absences make it harder for the Jets to keep up their progress in the NHL, which shows how important it is for them to have depth and flexibility in their line-up.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is the list of the last five meetings between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets in NHL matches: