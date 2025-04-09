How to watch New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers versus the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Two struggling Eastern Conference clubs face off Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden as the 10th-place New York Rangers (36-34-7, ninth in Eastern Conference) welcome the 15th-place Philadelphia Flyers (31-37-9, 16th in Eastern Conference) in a battle between teams looking to salvage what's left of their seasons.

The Rangers are reeling after a 5-1 loss at home to Tampa Bay on April 7, marking their second straight game with just a single goal scored. Offensive production has been a sore spot all year, averaging just 2.97 goals per game.

Philadelphia hasn’t fared much better, dropping a 3-2 decision in Montreal on April 5. The Flyers' offense has sputtered, managing just 2.78 goals per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Rangers vs. the Philadelphia Flyers NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States.

Date Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York, United States

How to watch New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

New York Rangers team news

Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Mika Zibanejad have done the heavy lifting with a combined 73 goals and 114 assists, but scoring depth remains an issue—only six active players have cracked double digits in goals.

On the back end, New York has allowed 3.05 goals per game, including nine over their last two contests. While Adam Fox and Braden Schneider have offered some stability, the defensive core has largely faltered.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been one of the few bright spots, posting a .903 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average, along with 4.5 goals saved above expected.

Philadelphia Flyers team news

While Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny have contributed a combined 48 goals and 84 assists, secondary scoring is nearly non-existent—only seven players have reached the 12-goal mark. Defensively, the Flyers have struggled mightily, giving up 3.42 goals per game.

Despite solid efforts from Travis Sanheim and Nick Seeler (6.8 combined defensive point shares), the unit has failed to contain quality scoring chances. Netminder Samuel Ersson has had a rough go, with a .881 save percentage, a 3.15 GAA, and a disappointing -21.6 goals saved above average.

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record