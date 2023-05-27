New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC will host Philadelphia Union at Citi Field on Saturday in a rematch of the last two Eastern Conference Finals in an attempt to snap a five-match winless streak in all competitions.

The Pigeons are out of the picture for the playoffs at the moment, after a 1-1 draw with Orlando City, while Philly has points in six straight MLS games, including a 3-0 win over New England Revolution last weekend.

NYCFC, who only earned one point on a recent four-game league road trip and were also eliminated from the US Open Cup, is a squad in severe need of some home cooking.

They have given up the first goal eight times this season, including every game on their latest road trip, and have yet to win in such a situation.

The good news for Nick Cushing is that four of their next five league games will be played in New York, where they are unbeaten this season and have never lost at Citi Field.

The order appears to have been restored in Philadelphia, with Jim Curtin's men claiming 13 out of a possible 15 points in their past five league games.

Along the backline, this bunch seems like the stingy defensive unit we remember from years ago, with two clean sheets in their last three domestic games.

Philadelphia has points in three straight away games in this tournament, conceding only once in their previous two away games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

NYCFC vs Philadelphia kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Citi Field

NYCFC and Philadelphia Union face off on May 27 at Citi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch NYCFC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries, while their top scorer Telles Magno has failed to score in the last four outings.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, New York City FC has won only once, while Philadelphia Union has thrice. The last three games have all ended in favour of the Union.

