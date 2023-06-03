New York City FC vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Another chapter in the Boston-New York rivalry will be written at Yankee Stadium on Saturday when New York City FC faces the New England Revolution in an attempt to snap a six-match winless streak in Major League Soccer.

Earlier this week, the Boys in Blue suffered their second consecutive 3-1 defeat, this time against FC Cincinnati, while the Revs have recorded back-to-back 3-3 draws, the most recent on Wednesday against Atlanta United.

Frustration is growing in New York, with Nick Cushing's side claiming just one point in their last six domestic games, leaving them second from the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

NYCFC's midweek loss to the Orange and Blue halted their 11-game unbeaten streak at Yankee Stadium in the regular season, as they fell in the Bronx for the first time since March 2022 (2-0 against the Philadelphia Union).

The Pigeons have trailed at half-time in five domestic games this season and have only managed one point from those games, while they have conceded the opening goal in seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

One remarkable comeback was evidently insufficient for the Revolution, who salvaged another point in the closing minutes of a domestic encounter.

After falling behind 1-0 in four of their previous five matches in all competitions, the Revs have picked up six points this season after conceding the first goal.

While they have had some spectacular endings recently, New England comes into this game without a win in their past four MLS games, all of which have been away from home.

Their scoring touch has been clear from the beginning of the season, but Bruce Arena's side has not been consistent defensively, conceding 11 goals in their last four matches, which is the same number as they had allowed in their prior six MLS games combined.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: Jun 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT Venue: Yankee Stadium

New York City FC and New England Revolution face off on Jun 3 at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 12:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York City FC vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. Telles Magno has failed to score in the last six outings and has been overtaken as the club's top scorer by Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson thanks to their lengthy list of injuries. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

