New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial playoff encounter takes place on Monday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs reach the close of the first round to start this week, as New York City FC welcome Inter Miami to face them at Citi Field. The hosts notched an impressive third place finish in the Eastern Conference to seal home advantage.

Now, with local rivals NYRB out of the running following defeat to Cincinnati, they'll hope to represent the Big Apple in the next round - but can the upstarts from Florida rattle their cage instead?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

NYCFC vs Inter Miami date & kick-off time

Game: New York City FC vs Inter Miami Date: October 17/18, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00am BST / 7:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch NYCFC vs Inter Miami on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Sports 1.

In the UK, viewers can watch the match on Sky Sports Football and stream it on the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 1 fuboTV UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go

NYCFC squad & team news

Third when the dust settled on the regular season, New York City have been the flagbearer side for the area this term in MLS, and remain standing following the Red Bulls' exit.

They'll be determined to avoid the ignominy of a similar fate themselves too, particularly against more unfancied opposition.

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Barraza, Mizell Defenders Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Thiago Martins, Gloster, Gray, Latinovich, Amundsen Midfielders Moralez, Talles Magno, Rodríguez, Zelalem, Morales, Acevedo, Parks, Haak Forwards Héber, Andrade, Jasson

Inter Miami squad and team news

Having weathered the storm under Phil Neville at first glance, Miami have flourished under the ex-Lionesses supremo to reach the playoffs this term.

The question of whether they can buck the odds and embark on a deep run remains to be seen, but they will fancy their prospects.