New York City FC vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between NYCFC and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news

With a match against Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium this Saturday, New York City FC will look to snap their longest winless streak in MLS regular-season action since 2015.

The Crew have now won three straight games after a spectacular own-goal gave them a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire, while the Pigeons have now lost eight straight games after drawing 0-0 with Real Salt Lake last weekend.

The Boys in Blue have at least produced some encouraging results lately, earning points in back-to-back domestic games for the first time since April, more than seven weeks after their previous MLS triumph.

With only 18 points after 17 games, which is their second-worst total, NYCFC is currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, four points below the playoff line, and just one more than they had at the same point of their inaugural campaign in 2015.

If they lose their next two games, it will tie a club record for the longest winless streak in a regular season, also first set in 2015.

Columbus has given up a fair share of goals in the last minutes this season, so it may be natural that they triumphed in such dramatic style last week.

With only half the season remaining, they have recorded two victories away from their home field in 2023, falling only one short of their total from the previous year.

Columbus needs to improve their defensive play after giving up 25 goals thus far. They have difficulty going back and struggle to make the right choices when the opponent attacks.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Jun 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT Venue: Yankee Stadium

New York City FC and Columbus Crew face off on Jun 17 at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 12:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New York City FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. Telles Magno has been overtaken as the club's top scorer by Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez, who have scored four each.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash. Lucas Zelarayan is the Crew's top scorer with eight strikes to his name so far.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, New York City FC has managed two wins while Columbus Crew have recorded three wins.

