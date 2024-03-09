New Mexico United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the USL Championship match between New Mexico United and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New Mexico United take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the 2024 USL Championship opener at Isotopes Park on Saturday evening.

The hosts were a side in transition throughout 2023 with the departure of Zach Prince to reunite with Troy Lesesne at the New York Red Bulls and the arrival of new head coach Eric Quill leading to changes to the club's makeup during the up-and-down season that ended with the flourish of a three-game winning streak to clinch a playoff berth.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC claimed the first piece of silverware in the USL Championship era, winning the Players' Shield with the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. The Hounds then suffered arguably the biggest upset in the Championship's playoff history, losing 1-0 to No. 8 seed Detroit City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New Mexico United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Isotopes Park

The USL Championship match between New Mexico United and Pittsburgh Riverhounds will be played at the Isotopes Park on Saturday, March 9, 2024, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New Mexico United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New Mexico United team news

More changes have occurred during the offseason for New Mexico, including the retirement of long-term servants Josh Suggs and Austin Yearwood.

Chris Wehan has left the club after a recurrence of a knee injury that kept him out of the second half of the season, while Amando Moreno moved to join El Paso Locomotive.

The new signings, however, have the potential to make a significant effect, with Marco Micaletto impressing for South Georgia Tormenta FC and Columbus Crew 2, and players like Abu Danladi and Nanan Houssou adding significant experience.

New Mexico predicted XI: Tambakis; Gloster, Ryden, Seymore, Astorga; Houssou, Hernandez, Rivas; Micaletto, Hurst, Akele.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tambakis

Defenders: Gloster, Bailey, Swartz, Herbert, Ryden, Suggs, Seymore, Zali, Maples Midfielders: Moar, Akale, Nava, Rivas, Harris, Bruce, Hernandez, Hamilton Forwards: Danladi, Reyes, Micaletto, Hurst

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC team news

A handful of key players have left the Riverhounds during the off-season. In total, Pittsburgh saw three of their notable starters part ways, led by Championship Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner Albert Dikwa – now at Rhode Island FC – as well as Championship Defender of the Year Arturo Ordonez and goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

There is still a strong core of players returning led by the midfield department that features Robbie Mertz, Danny Griffin, and Kenardo Forbes. To reinforce the attack, former South Georgia Tormenta attacker Kazaiah Sterling has arrived on the back of winning the USL League One title two seasons ago and logging 30 goals in 48 appearances over the past two seasons.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds predicted XI: Dick; Etou, Cayet, Suber, Hogan, Rovira; Forbes, Griffin, Mertz; Kizza, Sterling.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dick, Gomes, Randolph Defenders: Rovira, Cayet, DeShields, Suber, Lent-Koop Midfielders: Griffin, Etou, Forbes, Mertz, Zwetsloot, O'Toole, Sample Forwards: Sterling, Kizza, Obregón Jr., Lopez, Blackstock, Diene

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/09/23 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2-1 New Mexico United USL Championship 17/07/22 New Mexico United 1-1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds USL Championship

Useful links