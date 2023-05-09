New England Revolution vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between New England and Pittsburgh, as well as kick-off time and team news

The New England Revolution continues its 2023 US Open Cup campaign in the Round of 32 against USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Revolution advanced to the Round of 32 on April 25 with a 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic after Justin Rennicks and Dave Romney scored, and keeper Earl Edwards Jr. made four saves in the win.

New England has the opportunity to extend its unbeaten streak to ten matches in all competitions. Revolution have an eight-game unbeaten record in MLS regular season play, with five victories and three draws since their season-opening loss.

Pittsburgh moved to the Round of 32 with a 2-0 win against Maryland Bobcats FC in the fourth round of the cup. On the weekend, Pittsburgh drew 2-2 at Monterey Bay FC in the USL Championship.

Former Revolution SuperDraft pick Edward Kizza scored off the bench in the 81st minute, and Burke Fahling capped the scoring late in second-half stoppage time.

Former Revolution II players Trevor Zwetsloot and Michael DeShields featured in the starting XI of the Riverhounds.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England vs Pittsburgh kick-off time

Date: May 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and Pittsburgh Riverhounds face off at Gillette Stadium on May 9. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New England vs Pittsburgh online - TV channels & live streams

U.S. Soccer YouTube Watch here

Team news & squads

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson thanks to their lengthy list of injuries. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Kessler, Romney, Jones; G Gil, Buck, Polster, Panayotou; Bou, Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Pittsburgh team news

Pittsburgh Riverhounds will be without the services of Mark Bridgers as he is yet to recover from the hamstring injury that he picked up against Memphis 901. The rest of the squad will be available for selection.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds possible XI: Waite; Hogan, Ordonez, Dossantos; Biasi, Forbes, Zwetsloot, Griffin, Blackstock; Mertz; Dikwa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Waite, Garner Defenders: Hogan, Ordonez, Dossantos, Ybarra, Biasi, Blackstock Midfielders: Forbes, Zwetsloot, Griffin, Farrell, DeShields, Showunmi, Kizza Forwards: Mertz, Dikwa, Lopez

Head-to-Head Record

New England Revolution and Pittsburgh Riverhounds have never played against each other in any competition. This will be their first outing against each other.

Useful links