New England Revolution vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New England and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday against Toronto, the New England Revolution will be looking to maintain their unblemished home record at Gillette Stadium.

Following a 3-1 victory over Orlando City last weekend, New England is one of just three MLS teams without a home loss this season. The Reds are one of three teams that have yet to win an away game this year after losing 3-0 to FC Cincinnati earlier this week.

The Revs are now in third place in the Eastern Conference rankings after a challenging 2022 season, largely due to their performance in Greater Boston, where 21 of their 33 points have come from this season.

The Revs' attacking power has carried them to victory multiple times in 2023, as we witnessed in their 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign. New England has scored the fourth-most goals in the league thus far (31), and they have scored three or more goals in five of their home games this year.

With 33 points after 18 league games, Bruce Arena has watched his team obtain eight more points than they did at the same point last season when New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

On Wednesday, Toronto's trip performance was another letdown as they failed to score for the fifth time this year while playing away from home.

Bob Bradley's team has lost four straight home games, dropping four points short of the playoff line and falling to 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Reds have lost seven of their previous nine MLS games after only giving up two domestic goals in March.

New England Revolution vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and Toronto face off on Jun 24 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New England Revolution vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson, who is on their lengthy injury list. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Toronto team news

The injury concerns revolve around Victor Vazquez, Jordan Perruzza, Jonathan Osorio, Shane O'Neill, Matt Hedges, Alonso Coello Camarero and Michael Bradley, who could all be unavailable once again. Sigurd Rosted will likely return to the squad having recovered from his injury.

Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio were selected for the Canadian team, Sean Johnson was chosen for the US team, and Tomas Romero will play for El Salvador in the Gold Cup.

Toronto FC possible XI: Ranjitsingh; Franklin, Petretta, Mabika, Marshall-Rutty; Kaye; Kerr, Bernardeschi, Insigne, Akinola; Sapong.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ranjitsingh Defenders Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, O'Neill, MacNaghton, Franklin, Ellis-Watson Midfielders Bradley, Kaye, Servania, Kerr Forwards Bernardeschi, Akinola, Antanoglu, Mbongue, Insigne

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, NER has recorded two wins compared to Toronto's one victory, a win that came in 2021.

