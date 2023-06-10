New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New England and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday night, Inter Miami will go to New England Revolution for their first match in Major League Soccer since announcing the acquisition of Lionel Messi.

New England is currently fourth but has one of the worst runs of form in the division at a time when the visitors are last in the Eastern Conference.

Prior to Inter Miami's forthcoming MLS match, Phil Neville's resignation as head coach was expected to be the main talking point. However, Messi's admission that he is travelling to Florida has changed that.

Although fans won't witness the Argentine great wearing their jersey until at least next month, the news of his transfer arrived just as Miami needed a lift.

Neville began this season with five victories from his first 11 league games, but a run of losses that has already reached five games proved too much for him to continue as the team's manager.

Inter Miami is only six points away from ninth place and a spot in the Final Series Playoffs, but interim manager Javier Morales is charged with lifting the team up the Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion in the US Open Cup after dropping three straight MLS games by a single goal.

Despite not winning any of their last five league games, New England Revolution still occupies a solid fourth place.

The distance between them and the league's undisputed leaders FC Cincinnati is now 12 points, but Bruce Arena will be more concerned with trying to solidify their hold on a playoff berth.

Pressure is mounting before hosting the Eastern Conference underdogs since New England is only four points ahead of eighth-placed Orlando City, who has a game in hand.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and Inter Miami face off on Jun 10 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson, who is on their lengthy injury list. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Inter Miami and New England Revolution have ended with three wins for the Herons and one for the team from the the Revolution.

