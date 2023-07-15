New England Revolution vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New England and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When New England Revolution play host to DC United at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, they will be looking to make it two victories at home in a week.

After beating Atlanta United on Wednesday night, the home team is now in second place in the Eastern Conference, while the visitors are still in ninth place.

The second-highest scoring team in the MLS, the New England Revolution, has accrued 40 points through 22 games so far this season, but they are still eight points behind league-leading FC Cincinnati.

The Revs are keeping up the pressure with just one league loss in their previous nine games, but they are drawing more often than they would like after being held by teams like Chicago Fire and New York City FC.

As things stand, DC United is still in a strong position to make the MLS playoffs. They are currently in eighth place, four points ahead of CF Montreal in tenth place, but they have played one more game than the four teams directly behind them.

As a result, the Black and Red will be eager to get some breathing room, and they now have the responsibility of winning their second consecutive away game.

New England Revolution vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

How to watch New England Revolution vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson, who is on their lengthy injury list. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, NER has recorded two wins compared to DC United's one victory, a win that came in 2021.

