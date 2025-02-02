How to Watch New Balance Indoor Grand Prix: Live Stream Track and Field, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Track and Field event.

The world's top track and field athletes converge on Boston for the prestigious New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, marking the second stop of the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series.

Event Details

Date Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue The TRACK at new balance Location Boston, MA TV Channel NBC (KAMR-Amarillo, TX) Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Featured Events

Sprint Showdowns:

Men's 60m featuring Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman

Women's 60m hurdles with World Record holder Devynne Charlton

Men's 400m showcasing World Champion Karsten Warholm

Distance Highlights:

Women's 3000m with Olympic medalist Elle St. Pierre

Men's Mile featuring a stacked international field

Women's 800m including World Champion Athing Mu

Broadcast Coverage

NBC's coverage will be anchored by Leigh Diffey alongside analysts Sanya Richards-Ross and Craig Masback. Kara Goucher will provide insight from trackside throughout the two-hour broadcast window.

Meet Significance

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix represents one of the premier indoor track meets in North America and serves as a crucial qualifying opportunity for the 2025 World Indoor Championships. The state-of-the-art facility at The TRACK at new balance has already produced multiple world-leading performances since opening in 2022.

What to Expect

With Olympic qualification on the line for Paris 2024, athletes will be pushing for fast times and strong performances. The intimate setting of the Boston facility, combined with its reputation for producing quick times on its banked track, sets the stage for potential record-breaking performances. Special attention will focus on the sprint events and middle-distance races, where several athletes have announced record attempts.

Live stream the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.