Netherlands vs Ecuador: Lineups and LIVE updates

Will the Dutch assert their dominance on Group A, or will Ecuador pull off a major upset?

Both the Netherlands and Ecuador won their opening games with solid performances against Senegal and Qatar respectively. A win for either team could help them secure a place in the knockout stages and possibly top place.

The Netherlands are favourites to top Group A and make a deep run into the tournament. History favours them for their encounter against Ecuador having won 12 of their last 14 games against South American opposition. They will be hoping to secure the win early and rest some key players.

On the other hand, the past doesn't really flatter Ecuador who haven't won against European opposition in the World Cup since 2006. However, their recent run of form with their impressive resilience in defence (7 consecutive clean sheets since March), means neither the Netherlands nor spectators should count them out.

Netherlands vs Ecuador predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; Ake, Van Dijk, De Ligt; Blind, De Jong, Berghuis, Dumfries; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Janssen

Ecuador XI (4-4-2): Galindez; Estupinan, Hincapie, Torres, Preciado; Ibarra, Caicedo, Mendez, Plata; Estrada, Valencia

Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE updates

Netherlands' and Ecuador's upcoming fixtures

The Netherlands will next take on hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt stadium on 29th November. Ecuador will face Senegal at the Khalifa International Airport on 29th November which could turn out to be a crucial game for both.