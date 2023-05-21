Netherlands vs England: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

All you need to know about the UEFA U17 Championship match between Netherlands and England, including kick-off time and team news.

England U17 will be looking for back-to-back wins in Group D of the UEFA U17 Championship when they clash with the Netherlands U17 side at the Nagyerdei Stadium on Sunday.

The Oranje suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Switzerland in their opener, while England picked up a 1-0 win over Croatia.

However, Netherlands have history of beating their English counterparts on quite a few occasions, such as in round two of the qualifiers or the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of the competition.

Netherlands U17 vs England U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm EDT Venue: Nagyerdei Stadium

It will kick off at 2pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Netherlands U17 vs England U17 online - TV channels & live streams

This match is not being broadcast in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands U17 team news

The Netherlands boss Pieter Schrassert Bert will not have the services of Avery Appiah who was sent off in the Swiss loss, with one of Julien Oerip or Sem Esselink to deputise in the middle.

Rayan Atikallah saw yellow but is likely to continue at the back, while Martin Sherif leads the line of attack alongside Zepiqueno Redmond and Kayden Wolff.

Netherlands U17 possible XI: Zeggen; Dijkstra, Atikallah, Janse, Rots; Appiah, Land; Kuhn; Redmond, Sherif, Wolff

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zeggen, Haksteeg Defenders: Dijkstra, Atikallah, Janse, Rots, Kuhn, Der Plas, Ugwu Midfielders: Land, Raterink, Esselink, Oerip Forwards: Van Duiven, Sherif, Wolff, Redmond, Bal, Hartog

England U17 team news

Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri bagged the winner against Croatia in the opener, with Michael Golding missing a penalty, but the latter would still start alongside Leon Chiwome up front.

Ryan Garry will not look to tinker with his side much despite the likes of Ishe Samuels-Smith and Somtochukwu Boniface getting themselves in the referee's books.

England U17 possible XI: Setford; Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Boniface; Dibling, Dada-Mascoll, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri; Chiwome, Golding

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Curd Defenders: A cheampong, Boniface, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma, Jemide Midfielders: L ewis-Skelly, Gray, Golding, Dada-Mascoll, Nwaneri, McAllister, Dyer Forwards: O boavwoduo, Chiwome, Dibling, Lovelace, Young

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 28, 2023 England U17 0-1 Netherlands U17 UEFA U17 Championship Qualification September 7, 2021 England U17 2-3 Netherlands U17 U17 National Team Friendlies May 6, 2019 Netherlands U17 5-2 England U17 UEFA U17 Championship May 17, 2018 England U17 0-0 (5-6 pen.) Netherlands U17 UEFA U17 Championship February 13, 2018 England U17 2-0 Netherlands U17 Torneio International Algarve U17

