How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands and Croatia will be involved in the first semi-final of the Nations League when the two nations clash at Rotterdam on Wednesday.

The runners-up of the inaugural edition of the competition powered their way to the top of League A Group 4 on their way to the semi-finals.

Whereas Zlatko Dalic's Croatia finished third in the 2022 World Cup for their last major achievement after the runners-up medal four years before that and surpassed reigning champions France from League A Group 1.

Netherlands vs Croatia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: De Kuip

The UEFA Nations League semi-final game between Netherlands and Croatia is scheduled for June 14, 2023, at De Kuip football stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Netherlands vs Croatia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcasted live on FS1, fuboTV, ViX+ and Sling TV in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Matthjs de Ligt has withdrawn from the squad with a calf injury, prompting the Dutch FA to reinstate Daley Blind back in the fold.

With Memphis Depay reeling from a calf injury that has kept him out of action since May, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman would look at Cody Gakpo to play in the number nine position.

Netherlands possible XI: Bijlow; Dumfries, Blind, Van Dijk, Ake; De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum; Bergwijn, Gakpo, Simons.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Flekken, Noppert Defenders: Timber, Blind, Van Dijk, Ake, Geertruida, Botman, Malacia, Dumfries Midfielders: Wieffer, Wijnaldum, De Roon, Veerman, Koopmeiners, De Jong Forwards: Bergwijn, Gakpo, Lang, Simons, Malen, Weghorst

Croatia team news

Josko Gvardiol continues his struggle with a groin injury, while forward Marko Livaja has also pulled out after an injury sustained during training. Hence, it will be up to Andrej Kramaric to get the job done in attack alongside Ivan Perisic.

Luka Modric will embrace his 165th international cap after the medio earlier this year confirmed that he has no plans to retire following the 2022 World Cup.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Erlic, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic Defenders: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic Midfielders: Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Perisic, Pasalic, Ivanusec Forwards: Kramaric, Petkovic, Musa, Beljo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 7, 2008 Croatia 0-3 Netherlands International Friendly July 12, 1998 Netherlands 1-2 Croatia World Cup

