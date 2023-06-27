Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The Netherlands will take on Georgia in their final game of the 2023 Uefa U21 Championship group stage at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Area in Georgia on June 27.
It is a must-win game for the Netherlands as they need all three points to make it to the knockout stages, having drawn their other two games against Belgium and Portugal.
Georgia have been the surprise package of the group, defeating Portugal 2-0 in their opener, and drawing against Belgium to lead the group with four points.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Netherlands vs Georgia kick-off time
|Date:
|27 June
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Boris Paichadze Dinamo Area
The match between the Netherlands and Georgia will be held at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Area in Georgia on June 27 at 12 pm EDT in the U.S.
How to watch Netherlands vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams
|ViX+
|Watch here
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
|UEFA.tv
|Watch here
The game will be televised live on ViX+, CBC Golazo Network and UEFA.tv in the U.S.
Team news & squads
Netherlands team news
The Netherlands come into this match without any injury concerns, however, changes could be made due to the importance of this game and below-par performances from previous matches.
Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Rensch, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Hartman; Timber, Gravenberch; Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Zirkzee; Brobbey.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Scherpen, Schendelaar
|Defenders:
|Van de Ven, Van Ewijk, Paul van Hecke, Maatsen, Ruggerio Sambo, Hartman, Rensch
|Midfielders:
|Timber, Reis, Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Mijnans, Burger, Gravenberch
|Forwards:
|Brobbey, Zirkzee, Summerville, Tavsan, Dallinga, Manhoef
Georgia team news
Georgia come into the game with no injuries or suspensions, and will most likely field the same lineup as they did in their previous game against Belgium.
Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Sazonov, Gelashvili, Kalandadze; Khvadagiani, Mekvabishvili, Gagnidze, Azarov; Davitashvili, Gagua, Tsitaishvili.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Kalichava, Kutaladze
|Defenders:
|Azarov, Gelashvili, Gocholeishvili, Kalandadze, Kapanadze, Khvadagiani, Sazonov
|Midfielders:
|Davitashvili, Gagnidze, N. Gagnidze, Khorkheli, Lominadze, Mamageishvili, Mekvabishvili, Moistsrapeshvili, Sigua, Tsitaishvili, Jinjolava
|Forwards:
|Gagua, Guliashvili
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have met each other twice previously, with Netherlands and Georgia each winning a game.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/09/14
|Netherlands U21 0-1 Georgia U21
|U21 Championship qualification
|10/10/13
|Georgia U21 0-6 Netherlands U21
|U21 Championship qualification