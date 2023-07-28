Necaxa vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Necaxa and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Charlotte plays Necaxa at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 29, they will be attempting to secure their spot in the 2023 Leagues Cup knockout rounds.

Watch the Leagues Cup live on Apple TV

The Crown is in second place in the South 4 division with two points, trailing local rival FC Dallas. The Hoops have already advanced to the following round of the contest.

Necaxa, however, has lost twice while drawing twice in its four games this season. The Eleven Brothers began the season with back-to-back draws against Toluca and Club Tijuana before suffering their first loss of the year at the hands of Guadalajara. In the Leagues Cup on Wednesday, they were defeated by Dallas 3-0.

The Mexican team is last in the South 4 group without a point and must defeat Charlotte in regulation time to finish second and move on to the knockout rounds.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Necaxa vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: Jul 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Necaxa and Charlotte face off on Jul 28 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Necaxa vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

The Mexican side doesn't have any major injuries to deal with and could start a full-strength squad in their Leagues Cup tie against FC Dallas.

Necaxa predicted XI: Gudino; Gonzalez, Montes, Formiliano, Pena, Oliveros; Garnica, Poggi, Esquivel, Mendez; Batista.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gudino, Unsain Defenders: Formiliano, Oliveros, Pena, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Rodríguez, Montes, Martínez Midfielders: Colorado, Mendez, Mantilla, Jurado, Andrade, Dominguez, Garnica, Esquivel, Cortez, Gomez, Alvarez, Cortes, Poggi, González Forwards: Silvera, Batista, Monreal

FC Dallas has a long list of injuries with Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, and Tarik Scott unavailable due to various knocks. Jesus Ferreira has been their top scorer so far, with 10 strikes to his name in all competitions.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Velasco, Quignon, Cerrillo, Obrian; Jimenez, Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca, Geovane, Tafari, Endeley Midfielders Pomykal, Cerrillo, Quignon, Mulato, Korca, Norris Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Obria, Junqua, Kamungo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be their first-ever encounter between the two teams.

Useful links