How to watch today's Nebraska vs USC NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the No.23 USC Trojans on Saturday at Memorial Stadium Lincoln in a high-voltage encounter. While the Cornhuskers have won six of their eight fixtures, the Trojans have a chance to register their sixth win in eight games when they take the pitch this weekend.

The last three games of Nebraska have seen them win twice and suffer a heavy defeat to Minnesota (24-6). Their 28-21 win against Northwestern last week will give them confidence to cruise past the Trojans; however, the game will not be easy.

Seeded 23rd, the Trojans have suffered two losses in their last three outings. They enter this fixture on the back of a 34-24 defeat to 12th-seeded Notre Dame, and they will aim to get their campaign back on track with a win on the road.

Nebraska vs USC: Date and kick-off time

The Nebraska vs USC game will be played on November 1 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Date November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Memorial Stadium Lincoln Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska vs USC on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming Service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game due to a georestriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For livestreaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Nebraska vs USC Team News

Nebraska Team News

Nebraska have quite a few key players questionable for this game, like offensive lineman Julian Marks (undisclosed), defensive lineman Tyson Terry (undisclosed), running back Jamarion Parker (undisclosed), tight end Mac Markway (knee injury), linebacker Gage Stenger (undisclosed), defensive back Blye Hill (knee injury) and wide receiver Demitrius Bell (knee injury). Right tackle Teddy Prochazka, defensive linemen Conor Connealy and Malcolm Simpson, and offensive lineman Nolan Fennessy are ruled out for the season.

USC Team News

For USC, offensive tackle Elijah Paige was previously out with a foot injury but is currently recovering and could make a return soon. Center Kilian O'Connor and defensive lineman Floyd Boucard had lower-body injuries, and while the former is believed to return post-bye week, the latter's availability in this game is doubtful.