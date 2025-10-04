How to watch today's Nebraska vs Michigan State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off against Michigan State in a high-octane Big Ten fixture on October 4 in Lincoln.

Both teams have won three games and lost one. While Nebraska suffered a last-second defeat to Michigan, Michigan State went down to the USC Trojans in their recent fixture. Both teams are nursing wounds, but are high on ambition and will aim to cause an upset to the opposition. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has been impressive in this campaign and ranks fourth nationally in completion percentage, will aim to pair up with wide receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.

Michigan State will look up to quarterback Aidan Chiles, but their past defense, which is the worst in the Big Ten, will remain a cause of worry.

Nebraska vs Michigan State: Date and kick-off time

The Nebraska vs Michigan State game will be played on October 4 at the Memorial Stadium Lincoln.

Date October 4, 2025 Kick-off Time 04:00 PM ET or 01:00 PM PT Venue Memorial Stadium Lincoln Location Lincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : FOX Sports 1

: FOX Sports 1 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game due to a geo restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Nebraska vs Michigan State Team News

Nebraska Team News

Nebraska will miss wide receiver Demetrius Bell, who, after returning to training, has now suffered a hamstring injury. Offensive guard Julian Marks is also questionable for this fixture, though his injury has been undisclosed.

Michigan State Team News

Linebacker Wayne Matthews III suffered a neck injury against USC, but has returned after a hospital visit and is available for this game. Safety Nikai Martinez and defensive end Indarius Dunnigan could be brought back after their head injuries. Left tackle Stanton Ramil is out for a month, and linebacker Brady Pretzlaff has been ruled out for the season. Linebacker Luka Vincic and wide receiver Alante Brown are out with long-term injuries.