Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Houston Christian v NebraskaGetty Images Sport
WATCH NEBRASKA VS MICHIGAN STATE ON FUBOTV
Sattyik Sarkar

How to watch today's Nebraska vs Michigan State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Nebraska vs Michigan State Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Editors' pick

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 213

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$48.99

Get Fubo Pro

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off against Michigan State in a high-octane Big Ten fixture on October 4 in Lincoln. 

Both teams have won three games and lost one. While Nebraska suffered a last-second defeat to Michigan, Michigan State went down to the USC Trojans in their recent fixture. Both teams are nursing wounds, but are high on ambition and will aim to cause an upset to the opposition. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has been impressive in this campaign and ranks fourth nationally in completion percentage, will aim to pair up with wide receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.

Michigan State will look up to quarterback Aidan Chiles, but their past defense, which is the worst in the Big Ten, will remain a cause of worry.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Nebraska vs Michigan State: Date and kick-off time

The Nebraska vs Michigan State game will be played on October 4 at the Memorial Stadium Lincoln.

DateOctober 4, 2025
Kick-off Time04:00 PM ET or 01:00 PM PT
VenueMemorial Stadium Lincoln
LocationLincoln, Nebraska

How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan State on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: FOX Sports 1
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV
Watch Nebraska vs Michigan State on FuboTV
Find the best deals

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game due to a geo restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Bypass regional blackouts with ExpressVPN
Sign up

Nebraska vs Michigan State Team News

Nebraska Team News

Nebraska will miss wide receiver Demetrius Bell, who, after returning to training, has now suffered a hamstring injury. Offensive guard Julian Marks is also questionable for this fixture, though his injury has been undisclosed.

Michigan State Team News

Linebacker Wayne Matthews III suffered a neck injury against USC, but has returned after a hospital visit and is available for this game. Safety Nikai Martinez and defensive end Indarius Dunnigan could be brought back after their head injuries. Left tackle Stanton Ramil is out for a month, and linebacker Brady Pretzlaff has been ruled out for the season. Linebacker Luka Vincic and wide receiver Alante Brown are out with long-term injuries.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting