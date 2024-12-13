Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nebraska vs Indiana NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Friday night.

Nebraska's Big Ten opener was a wake-up call, as the team suffered a crushing defeat on the road against Michigan State last Saturday. The Huskers were thoroughly outclassed in an 89-52 blowout in East Lansing. The Spartans led by as many as 41 points, exposing Nebraska’s shortcomings. The Huskers shot a dismal 33.3% from the field and made just 4 of their 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Indiana enters this matchup in scintillating form. Following a loss to Gonzaga, the Hoosiers have rebounded with four consecutive victories, all by double-digit margins. Their recent wins over Providence, Miami (OH), Sam Houston, and Minnesota have been dominant, with their smallest margin of victory being 15 points. During this streak, the Hoosiers have averaged an impressive 86.0 points per game, making them a formidable opponent on the road.

Nebraska vs Indiana: Date and tip-off time

The Cornhuskers and the Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Date Friday, December 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Pinnacle Bank Arena Location Lincoln, Ne.

How to watch Nebraska vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a free-trial)

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news & key performers

For Nebraska, transfer forward Andrew Morgan was a rare bright spot in the loss to Michigan State, leading the team with 14 points and seven rebounds. Guard Brice Williams also chipped in 11 points, while Juwan Gary and Rollie Worster each contributed nine points.

The Cornhuskers’ offense revolves around Brice Williams, who leads the team with 17.9 points per game. Williams is an efficient scorer, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range. He also excels at drawing fouls, getting to the free-throw line 6.6 times per game and converting an incredible 92.5% of his attempts. If Williams can deliver a standout performance, Nebraska's chances of pulling off an upset will significantly improve.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

This season, Indiana has been an offensive powerhouse, scoring just over 80 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field. The Hoosiers rely heavily on their interior play rather than long-range shooting, with their top four scorers—Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Oumar Ballo, and Myles Rice—accounting for most of the damage. These four players combine to average 54.6 of Indiana’s 80.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 56.9% from the floor. If they continue their current form, Indiana has a strong chance of emerging victorious.

Defensively, the Hoosiers allow fewer than 70 points per game, an impressive feat given they play at the second-fastest pace in the Big Ten.