How to watch the NCAA Men's Basketball game: Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

Memphis Tigers will host Vanderbilt Commodores with the home side looking to extend their winning run and the visitors looking to bounce back from three defeats on the trot in the NCAA Basketball.
The Memphis Tigers look to build on their remarkable streak of four consecutive victories as they thumped Virginia in their last encounter. They are 9-2 overall and are leading the American Division having scored an astounding 79.4 points per game.
Vanderbilt Commodores, on the other hand, look to shake off their shambolic run of three successive defeats. With just four wins and seven defeats, the Commodores have a daunting task ahead of them as they look to defeat an in-form Tigres side.
Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Date and Kick-off time
|Date:
|December 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT
|Stadium:
|FedExForum
The Memphis Tigers will cross swords with Vanderbilt Commodores at the FedExForum, an indoor arena in Downtown Memphis, Tennessee on December 23, 2023, at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.
Where to watch Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores?
The NCAA Men's Basketball fixture between Memphis Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores will be available to watch on Paramount+.
Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores Tickets
The tickets for the fixture between Memphis Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores will be available on VIVID Seats while alternatively, fans can also buy tickets on the official website of the University of Memphis Athletics.
Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores Roster
Memphis Tigers Roster
|Position
|Player
|Guard
|Cherenfant, Cooper, J. Hardaway, Mills, Quinerly, Stansbury, Walton, Williams, Young
|Centre
|Brown
|Forward
|Dandridge, A. Hardaway, Jourdain, Jones, Pierre, Taylor, Tomlin
Vanderbilt Commodores Roster
|Position
|Player
|Guard
|Calton, Keeffe, Lawrence, Lewis, Manjon, Messer, Presley, Rivera-Torres, Taylor, West, Williams
|Centre
|-
|Forward
|Dort, Kamateros, Lang, Lubin, Roberts, Smith
Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores key players
Memphis Tigers key players
- David Jones has been the most influential player for the Tigers averaging 20.8 points per game, alongside 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
- Jahvon Quinerly leads the assist-making charts with 4.9 assists per game. Defensively he manages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks on an average per game.
Vanderbilt Commodores key players
- Ezra Manjon has the most points per game for Vanderbilt Commodores with 15.2 points. 3.4 rebunds, and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, Manjon also has 1.3 steals per game and 2.1 turnovers per game.
- Ven-Allen Lubin manages 6 rebounds alongside 0.3 assists per game as he has contributed to 12.7 per game.
- Evan Taylor has been defensively sound for the Commodores with 0.5 blocks per game, 9.9 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores recent results
Memphis Tigers Herd's recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|December 20, 2023
|22 Virginia
|(W) 77-54
|December 17, 2023
|13 Clemson
|(W) 79-77
|December 11, 2023
|21 Texas A&M
|(W) 81-75
|December 7, 2023
|VCU
|(W) 85-80 (OT)
|December 3, 2023
|Ole Miss
|(L) 80-77
Vanderbilt Commodores' recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|December 20, 2023
|Western Carolina
|(L) 63-62
|December 17, 2023
|Texas Tech
|(L) 76-54
|December 7, 2023
|San Francisco
|(L) 73-60
|December 3, 2023
|Alabama A&M
|(W) 78-59
|November 30, 2023
|Boston College
|(L) 80-62