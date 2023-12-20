How to watch the NCAA Men's Basketball game: Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

How to watch the match between Memphis Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Memphis Tigers will host Vanderbilt Commodores with the home side looking to extend their winning run and the visitors looking to bounce back from three defeats on the trot in the NCAA Basketball.

The Memphis Tigers look to build on their remarkable streak of four consecutive victories as they thumped Virginia in their last encounter. They are 9-2 overall and are leading the American Division having scored an astounding 79.4 points per game.

Vanderbilt Commodores, on the other hand, look to shake off their shambolic run of three successive defeats. With just four wins and seven defeats, the Commodores have a daunting task ahead of them as they look to defeat an in-form Tigres side.

Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Date and Kick-off time

Date: December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Stadium: FedExForum

The Memphis Tigers will cross swords with Vanderbilt Commodores at the FedExForum, an indoor arena in Downtown Memphis, Tennessee on December 23, 2023, at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.

Where to watch Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores?

The NCAA Men's Basketball fixture between Memphis Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores will be available to watch on Paramount+.

Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores Tickets

The tickets for the fixture between Memphis Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores will be available on VIVID Seats while alternatively, fans can also buy tickets on the official website of the University of Memphis Athletics.

Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores Roster

Memphis Tigers Roster

Position Player Guard Cherenfant, Cooper, J. Hardaway, Mills, Quinerly, Stansbury, Walton, Williams, Young Centre Brown Forward Dandridge, A. Hardaway, Jourdain, Jones, Pierre, Taylor, Tomlin

Vanderbilt Commodores Roster

Position Player Guard Calton, Keeffe, Lawrence, Lewis, Manjon, Messer, Presley, Rivera-Torres, Taylor, West, Williams Centre - Forward Dort, Kamateros, Lang, Lubin, Roberts, Smith

Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores key players

Memphis Tigers key players

David Jones has been the most influential player for the Tigers averaging 20.8 points per game, alongside 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

has been the most influential player for the Tigers averaging points per game, alongside rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game. Jahvon Quinerly leads the assist-making charts with 4.9 assists per game. Defensively he manages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks on an average per game.

Vanderbilt Commodores key players

Ezra Manjon has the most points per game for Vanderbilt Commodores with 15.2 points. 3.4 rebunds, and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, Manjon also has 1.3 steals per game and 2.1 turnovers per game.

has the most points per game for Vanderbilt Commodores with points. rebunds, and assists per game. Defensively, Manjon also has steals per game and turnovers per game. Ven-Allen Lubin manages 6 rebounds alongside 0.3 assists per game as he has contributed to 12.7 per game.

manages rebounds alongside assists per game as he has contributed to per game. Evan Taylor has been defensively sound for the Commodores with 0.5 blocks per game, 9.9 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores recent results

Memphis Tigers Herd's recent results

Date Opposition Result December 20, 2023 22 Virginia (W) 77-54 December 17, 2023 13 Clemson (W) 79-77 December 11, 2023 21 Texas A&M (W) 81-75 December 7, 2023 VCU (W) 85-80 (OT) December 3, 2023 Ole Miss (L) 80-77

