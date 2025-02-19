How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The NC State Wolfpack (10-15) will aim to snap an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-11) on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Wolfpack are searching for just their fourth ACC victory this season. Their recent struggles have been largely due to offensive inefficiency, leading to a nine-game skid that included defeats against California, Stanford, and a lopsided loss to a ranked Louisville squad last week. However, NC State finally turned things around with a solid 70-62 home win over Boston College on Saturday, ending their losing streak.

The Tar Heels, meanwhile, are looking to build momentum with back-to-back wins. UNC started ACC play on a strong note, winning four of their first five games, but their form has been inconsistent since then. Over their last five matchups, they've posted a 2-3 record, which includes a blowout loss to Duke, a home win over Pittsburgh, and a road defeat against Clemson. They got back on track with an 88-82 road win against Syracuse on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State vs. the North Carolina NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

NC State Wolfpack vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to NC State Wolfpack vs North Carolina Tar Heels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

For NC State, Marcus Hill has been hot and cold lately. The senior guard has been held to 10 points or fewer in four of his last six contests, including an eight-point effort in the win on Saturday. On the season, he’s averaging 12.6 PPG. Meanwhile, Jayden Taylor stepped up in their last outing, leading the way with 19 points. The senior guard had been in a bit of a slump, but his season averages sit at 11.8 PPG on 41% shooting.

Another key contributor is Dontrez Styles, who has scored 18 or more points in three of his last six games. The senior guard is putting up 9.8 PPG and 4.7 RPG this season. In the frontcourt, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has hit double figures in two of his past five games, averaging 8.2 PPG and 5 RPG on the year.

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

On the UNC side, RJ Davis has been the model of consistency, racking up 16 or more points in eight consecutive games. The senior guard posted 16 points in Saturday’s win and is UNC’s top scorer, averaging 17.3 PPG this season. However, Ian Jackson has been fairly quiet, scoring eight or fewer points in three of his last four outings. The freshman guard is still producing a respectable 13.7 PPG on 46% shooting.

The Tar Heels boast four players averaging double figures in scoring. Seth Trimble has been finding his groove, hitting double digits in four of his past five games. The junior guard is known for his defensive prowess and is contributing 12 PPG. Meanwhile, Elliot Cadeau chipped in nine points in the win over Syracuse. The sophomore guard is averaging 10.3 PPG on 45% shooting this season.