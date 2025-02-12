How to watch today's NC State Wolfpack vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs Louisville NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The NC State Wolfpack (9-14) will try to snap their eight-game losing streak when they take on the Louisville Cardinals (18-6) at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

Louisville recently dropped out of the AP Top 25 following a 77-70 road loss to Georgia Tech. However, the Cardinals bounced back quickly, securing consecutive victories over Boston College and Miami. Sitting at 18-6, Louisville has proven they are back in the mix and, more importantly, finding ways to win. Their resume boasts strong victories over teams like Indiana, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia, Pitt, Clemson, and SMU. With their remaining schedule, there's a real possibility they could run the table the rest of the way.

On the other hand, NC State finds itself on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Wolfpack have struggled to string together wins, and their recent one-point road loss to Stanford only added to the frustration. That said, despite their skid, they’ve kept games competitive—no loss during this stretch has been by more than 12 points, and four of them were decided by three points or fewer. It's a stark contrast to last year’s incredible run to the Final Four, as this season has been anything but smooth sailing. Their biggest win of the year remains a double-overtime thriller against Florida State in early December.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State Wolfpack vs. the Louisville Cardinals NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

NC State Wolfpack vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and tip-off time

The NC State Wolfpack and the Louisville Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack and the Louisville Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to NC State Wolfpack vs Louisville Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

On Injury front, James Scott and Chucky Hepburn – Questionable, Kasean Pryor and Koren Johnson – Out

In their last outing, Terrence Edwards Jr. led the Cardinals with an impressive 27 points, five rebounds, and a season-high 10 assists. Reyne Smith caught fire as well, pouring in 26 points, including six three-pointers. J'Vonne Hadley added 12 points and seven boards, helping Louisville secure the win despite missing Chucky Hepburn and losing James Scott to injury just five minutes into the game. The Cardinals shot just under 50% from the field while knocking down 91% of their free throws. They also dominated the glass, outrebounding Miami 39-33, and kept mistakes to a minimum with just eight turnovers.

Louisville Cardinals news & key performers

On Injury front, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield – Questionable, Mike James – Out

For NC State, Trey Parker put up a season-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting in their latest loss. He was momentarily the hero, putting the Wolfpack ahead with 18 seconds left on a putback layup. However, he had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his three-point attempt rattled out. Dontrez Styles had a solid all-around performance, finishing with 18 points and a team-best seven rebounds, going 11-of-14 from the free throw line. Marcus Hill chipped in 14 points, rounding out the double-digit scorers. Despite shooting just 37% from the floor, NC State protected the ball well, committing just eight turnovers.