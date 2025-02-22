How to watch today's NC State vs Wake Forest NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch NC State vs Wake Forest NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-7) and the NC State Wolfpack (10-16) are set to clash in an ACC battle on Saturday afternoon as both teams look to finish the season strong.

The Demon Deacons have been on a rollercoaster ride lately. After suffering back-to-back losses to Duke and Louisville, they bounced back in style, stringing together three straight victories. Their momentum was briefly halted with a tight loss to Florida State, but they quickly regained their footing, securing a 77-66 road win over SMU.

Meanwhile, NC State has endured a brutal stretch, dropping nine straight games before finally snapping the skid with a win over Boston College. However, they quickly fell back into old habits, suffering a 97-73 blowout loss to North Carolina. The Wolfpack sit near the bottom of the ACC standings and are at serious risk of missing the conference tournament altogether.

NC State Wolfpack vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The NC State Wolfpack and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch NC State Wolfpack vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to NC State Wolfpack vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

Senior guard Marcus Hill has had an up-and-down stretch, scoring 10 or fewer points in three of his past five games. He struggled mightily on Wednesday, finishing with just two points, but he still carries a season average of 12.2 PPG. Jayden Taylor has been a bright spot, dropping 19 points in the win over Boston College and maintaining 12 PPG on 42% shooting.

The Wolfpack have just two players averaging double figures this season. Senior guard Dontrez Styles recently broke out of a lengthy slump, tallying 18 points in the loss to North Carolina. He’s putting up 10.1 PPG on 42% shooting. Meanwhile, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has had an up-and-down stretch, reaching double digits in two of his last four games while averaging 8 PPG.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons news & key performers

Senior guard Hunter Sallis has been red-hot, hitting 20 or more points in three of his last four outings. He has reached that mark ten times in conference play, averaging 18.5 PPG and 5.1 RPG. Fellow senior guard Cameron Hildreth has been just as explosive, surpassing 20 points in four of his last five appearances while maintaining a 14.7 PPG average. However, he is currently nursing an injury and is listed as questionable.

In the frontcourt, senior forward Tre’Von Spillers has been incredibly efficient, shooting 50% or better in five straight games and averaging 10 PPG on 55% shooting. Freshman guard Juke Harris has shown flashes of potential, scoring nine points in the win over SMU, though he’s putting up a modest 5.9 PPG on the season.