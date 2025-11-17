How to watch NC State vs VCU NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The VCU Rams (2-1) head to the Lenovo Center on Monday looking to hand the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) their first loss of the young season.

VCU enters the matchup at 2-1 and is putting up 86.0 points per contest, good for 121st in Division I, while shooting 45.8% from the field. The Rams are coming off a convincing 78-61 win over St. Peter’s, where they controlled the pace from start to finish.

NC State, meanwhile, has jumped out to a strong 3-0 start. The Wolfpack are averaging nearly 20 fouls per game, but they’ve made up for it by knocking down 76.0% of their free throws. In their most recent outing, NC State lit up the scoreboard in a 110-64 blowout over UNC Greensboro, showcasing just how dangerous their offense can be.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State vs VCU NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

NC State vs VCU: Date and tip-off time

The NC State Wolfpack will face off against the VCU Rams in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC.

Date Monday, November 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, NC

How to watch NC State vs VCU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack and the VCU Rams live on ACC Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

NC State vs VCU team news & key performers

NC State Wolfpack team news

NC State showcased its firepower in the rout of UNC Greensboro, led by a monster performance from Darrion Williams, who poured in 32 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a dominant double-double. Paul McNeil Jr. was nearly as impressive, adding 27 points and five rebounds.

Through three games, Williams has emerged as the go-to guy for the Wolfpack, averaging 21.7 points and 4.7 assists, while McNeil Jr. is contributing 20.3 points and 4.3 boards per game. NC State has been scorching offensively, shooting 56% from the floor, 76% at the foul line, and an eye-catching 44.1% from long range.

VCU Rams team news

Tyrell Ward paced VCU in the win over St. Peter’s, dropping 15 points to go along with three rebounds, while Terrence Hill Jr. chipped in 13 points and a board to help seal the victory.

For the season, Jadrian Tracey has been the Rams’ most consistent weapon, posting 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, with Ward right behind him at 13.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing. As a team, VCU is knocking down 45.8% of its shots, hitting 67.0% at the stripe, and converting 38.4% of its looks from deep.