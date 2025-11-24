How to watch NC State vs Seton Hall NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two red-hot teams collide on Monday as NC State (4-0) welcomes Seton Hall (5-0) in a showdown between undefeated squads on November 24, 2025. The Wolfpack put their perfect start on the line against a Pirates group that has strung together five straight victories.

NC State is coming off an 85–79 win over VCU, a result that kept the momentum rolling in the early stages of the Will Wade era. The Pack moved to 4-0 with that home triumph and now aim to punch their ticket to the tournament semifinals with another strong outing.

Seton Hall, meanwhile, handled its business with ease last time out, cruising to a 68–45 home victory over New Haven. The Pirates stayed unbeaten at 5-0 and have looked sharp on both ends of the floor to open the campaign. However, this matchup represents a significant rise in difficulty—arguably their biggest test of the season so far.

NC State vs Seton Hall: Date and tip-off time

The NC State Wolfpack will face off against the Seton Hall Pirates in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT at Lahaina Civic Centre in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT Venue Lahaina Civic Center Location Lahaina, Hawaii

How to watch NC State vs Seton Hall on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the NC State Wolfpack and the Seton Hall Pirates live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

NC State vs Seton Hall team news & key performers

NC State Wolfpack team news

Darrion Williams stole the show once again, erupting for 28 points and reminding everyone why he’s been the engine behind NC State’s early-season surge. The Wolfpack star has been on a tear, averaging 23.3 points per outing and setting the tone every night. Right on his heels is Paul McNeil Jr., who continues to make his mark with a steady 15.3-point average. In the paint, Musa Sagnia has been the Pack’s workhorse, hauling in 6.8 boards per game and fueling extra possessions. At the controls of the offense, Quadir Copeland has kept things humming, dishing out 4.5 assists per game to lead the team.

Seton Hall Pirates team news

For Seton Hall, Tajuan Simpkins was the spark, pacing the Pirates with 18 points. He’s been the team’s go-to option so far, averaging 13.2 points per contest. AJ Staton-McCray has provided a dependable second scoring punch, contributing 10.4 points per game. On the glass, Najai Hines has been the Pirates’ top enforcer, matching NC State’s Sagnia with 6.8 rebounds a night. And orchestrating the offense is Adam Clark, who leads Seton Hall with 4.4 assists per game as he keeps the Pirates’ attack in rhythm.