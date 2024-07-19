How to watch today's Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Nationals are ready to host the Cincinnati Reds to start a thrilling MLB battle on July 19, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET.

The Nationals are fourth in the NL East with an overall record of 44-53 including a home record of 20-24. They are 23rd in the league in runs per game (4.14), 19th in batting average (.239), and 19th in on-base percentage (.308).

Whereas the Reds are fourth in the NL Central with a 47-50 record with a balanced 22-22 road record. They rank 14th in runs per game average (4.45), 26th in batting average (.231), and 20th in on-base percentage (.306).

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly anticipated MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds will happen on July 19, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET, at Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 6:45 pm ET Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds Team News

Washington Nationals Team News

INF Joey Gallo has been added to the 10-day injured list because of his hamstring injury.

RHP Trevor Williams is ruled out of the team for 15 days due to his flexor muscle strain.

RHP Josiah Gray has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

Cincinnati Reds Team News

OF Stuart Fairchild is sidelined from the team's action for 10 days with a back issue.

RHP Graham Ashcraft has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to his elbow strain.

RHP Carson Spiers will remain unavailable for 15 days because of his shoulder impingement.

Head-to-Head Records

