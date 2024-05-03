How to watch today's Washington Nationals vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying MLB clash between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays is set to take place on May 03, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET.

The Nationals have an overall record of 14-14. Nationals' offense has been strong, with a batting average of .237 and 117 runs scored so far.

On the other hand, the Blue Jays have an overall record of 15-15 and a better 7-10 record away from home. They have scored 109 runs and an average of .230.

As these two teams face off, the Nationals will likely try to improve their performance on home turf and the Blue Jays will be looking to take advantage of any gaps in the Nationals' defense.

Washington Nationals vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and Kick-off Time

The Washington Nationals will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 03, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET, at Nationals Park, in Washington, D.C.

Date May 3, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT Arena Nationals Park Location Washington, D.C

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Toronto Blue Jays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays on Apple TV+.

Washington Nationals vs Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Washington Nationals Team News

Lane Thomas, an important player for the Nationals, is on the 10-day injured list due to a knee injury. Victor Robles also joins him with a hamstring injury.

23-year-old CJ Abrams has seven home runs and a strong batting average of .297 and is a standout member for the Nationals.

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Two key players for the Toronto Blue Jays, Adrian Pinto and Cade Doughty are on the 7-Day Injured List right now, which could affect the team's depth and strategy.

Furthermore, 34-year-old veteran center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is on the 10-Day Injured List, which adds even more pressure on the lineup.

Head-to-head Records

Here is the record of the last three meetings between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB matchups: