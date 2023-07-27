How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Nashville and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Nashville plays Toluca at Geodis Park on Thursday, they will be attempting to make it two victories in a row in the Leagues Cup.

After last week's defeat to Juarez FC, the Liga MX team from Mexico will be aiming to get their cup campaign started to a winning start.

Watch the Leagues Cup live on Apple TV

Nashville began their cup campaign on Monday by defeating Colorado Rapids 2-1 at home in a hard-fought match. For the first time since the first week of June, Nashville will now attempt to rebound from their performance on Monday.

The previous time out, Toluca was defeated 4-2 by Juarez, handing them their first loss of the new Liga MX season. Toluca will be trying to go back to winning ways, but they have had trouble on the road, where they have gone winless in four of their last six games dating back to the beginning of March.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: Jul 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville and Toluca face off on Jul 27 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Nashville vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with injury from the start of the season. Hany Mukhtar has been MLS's top scorer so far with 13 goals, the German also scored in their Leagues Cup opener against Colorado Rapids.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury.

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Toluca team news

Center-back Jesus Venegas suffered an injury in the last game against Juarez, however, he has recovered from the knock and should be prepared to start again.

Cincinnati possible XI: Volpi; Mosquera, Venegas, Huerta; B. Garcia, Baeza, Ruiz, Andre Isais; Dominguez, Morales, Araujo

Position Players Goalkeepers Volpi, L. Garcia Defenders B. Garcia, Mosquera, Venegas, Huerta, Andre Isais, Pinuelas, Violante Midfielders Angulo, Baeza, Ruiz, Navarro, Lopez, Orrantia, Arteaga, Mora Forwards Dominguez, Morales, Araujo, Meneses

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other in official tournaments. They played a friendly last year in a 3-1 win for Cincinnati.

Useful links