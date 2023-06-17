Nashville vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Nashville SC hosts St. Louis City on Saturday at GEODIS Park for the first time in MLS history, they can break the club record for the longest unbeaten streak.

Last Saturday, the Boys in Gold earned a point in their ninth straight league match by drawing 1-1 in Toronto, while St. Louis' 1-0 lead against the Los Angeles Galaxy at home was lost, and both games ended in draws.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

With 32 points at the halfway stage of the regular season, Nashville is eight points behind FC Cincinnati for first place in the Eastern Conference and the Supporters' Shield. They are the second-best club in the league.

Nashville has allowed the fewest goals in MLS thus far with only 12 goals conceded, and they have also allowed the fewest goals at this point in a regular season (17 games) than ever before.

Nashville has won six straight home games in all competitions going into this match, and they have only lost one competitive game at GEODIS Park all season, a 1-0 loss to league leaders FC Cincinnati.

St Louis City's overwhelming victories throughout their initial season have occasionally taken us by surprise, but we have also been taken aback by their inability to defeat the weaker MLS teams.

Bradley Carnell's team now leads the Western Conference standings in large part due to their home record this season, where they have the second-most victories in the league (nine) and by far the highest goal difference (+16).

This squad has lost its last three away MLS games, including a 2-0 loss against Dallas last Wednesday, and has failed to win in its last five away games across all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs St Louis City kick-off time

Date: Jun 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville and St Louis City face off on Jun 17 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Nashville vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with injury from the start of the season.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City duo Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. While their defensive record hasn't been the most impressive, Carnell is expected to start with his usual four at the back,

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Lowen, Perez; Stroud, Vassilev, Gioacchini; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

This game will be the first time Nashville and St Louis City will face off, considering this the latter's expansion season.

Useful links