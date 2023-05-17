Nashville vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will look to improve on their five-match unbeaten streak in all competitions when they travel to GEODIS Park to face Nashville SC on Wednesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, are further up on the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings, only five points behind the leaders after a great start to the season.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Nashville SC has been one of the most remarkable teams in the MLS thus far, as seen by their unbeaten streak of six matches in all competitions.

However, after four consecutive victories, the Music were held to a 1-1 draw against DC United in their most recent match, a disappointing outcome for the club.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, has been attempting to turn GEODIS Park into a fortress this season, suffering only one league defeat at home.

Their defensive strength has played a significant role in this, as they have only conceded three goals in their seven home games thus far.

That is something the visitors will be looking to put an end to, and Phil Neville's side has shown recently that they are more than capable of doing so.

Inter Miami has risen to ninth on the league table as a result of their recent efforts, as they enter this game on a five-match unbeaten streak.

Neville will be mindful of the fact that his squad has only won one game on the road this season, something they will want to reverse right away.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville and Inter Miami face off on May 17 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Nashville vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will once again be without Nick DePuy who is yet to feature for the Music this season.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami and Nashville have been toe-to-toe in their last five games as there has been a win each for both teams and three draws in total.

Useful links