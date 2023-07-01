Nashville vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC will host DC United at Geodis Park on Sunday morning in an effort to bounce back from two unexpected losses in Major League Soccer.

The Boys in Gold have given up three goals in two games without recording a goal, while the visiting team picked up their first victory of the season with a 3-0 victory over league-leading FC Cincinnati.

Although Gary Smith's club is unlikely to fall outside of the top seven spots, the latest mini-wobble is worrisome.

Nashville had gone 10 games unbeaten before losing 1-0 to Montreal on June 22. They attempted to bounce back against Columbus Crew last week but were defeated 2-0 in Ohio.

As they are not in immediate danger of losing their playoff status, two consecutive losses have not been particularly detrimental — they have slid from second place in the combined MLS rankings but are still third in the Eastern Conference.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats to Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake, DC United's win last week was just what the doctor ordered.

Few predicted that Wayne Rooney's men would end that streak against Cincinnati, let alone defeat them 3-0 in Washington. DC earned all three points moving them up to ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Nashville vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville and DC United face off on Jul 1 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Nashville vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with injury from the start of the season. Hany Mukhtar has been MLS's top scorer so far with 13 goals and will start again.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Head-to-Head Record

DC United has never won against Nashville, as the Music has won three of the five games they have played so far. Earlier this season, however, DC United managed to hold Nashville to a goalless draw.

