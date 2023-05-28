Nashville vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 15 of the Major League Soccer season concludes on Sunday when Nashville SC hosts Columbus Crew for the first time at Geodis Park.

After defeating Charlotte FC 2-1 last weekend, the Boys in Gold have moved up to second in the Eastern Conference, while the Crew are clinging on to a wildcard position despite losing 3-2 at FC Cincinnati in their previous domestic encounter.

Nashville enters the last match of the month in good domestic form and looking as sharp defensively as we have seen from them in previous seasons.

Unsurprisingly, they have conceded fewer goals than any other MLS team in 2023 (nine), and have only conceded more than one goal in a league game once all year.

They have only lost one game this year at Music City against Eastern Conference opponents, conceding one goal or fewer on each occasion.

The worst aspect of Columbus' performance in the 11th Hell is Real derby last weekend was their defending, as they conceded at least three goals in a match for the second time this year.

Wilfried Nancy's men will play three of their next five league games away from home, where they have suffered four of their five defeats. Columbus has dropped six points on the road this season when scoring the first goal.

Nashville vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville and Columbus Crew face off on May 28 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Nashville vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with injury from the start of the season.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Columbus team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams, who will miss the clash.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Nashville and Columbus Crew have ended with two wins for the Crew and one for Nashville. The last game was won 1-0 by the Music.

Useful links