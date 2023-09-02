Nashville vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In MLS Eastern Conference play on Saturday, Nashville will host Charlotte at Geodis Park.
The hosts haven't won in their past five league games, but they were able to stop their losing run from reaching four games on Wednesday when Inter Miami held them to a scoreless draw.
Wednesday saw Orlando City hold the visitors to a 1-1 draw at home, with both goals coming in the final seven minutes of the second half.
Both sides will try to earn a direct spot in the championship series with only eight games left in the regular season.
Nashville vs Charlotte kick-off time
Nashville and Charlotte face off on September 2 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Nashville vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams
|Apple TV
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Nashville team news
Nashville SC will have Nick DePuy back in the squad, he has been struggling with injury from the start of the season. Hany Mukhtar has been MLS's top scorer so far with 13 goals and will start again.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Willis, Pannico
|Defenders
|Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore
|Midfielders
|Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal
|Forwards
|Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury
Charlotte team news
Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored seven goals in all competitions.
Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Sisiniega, Kahlina
|Defenders
|Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne
|Midfielders
|Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett
|Forwards
|Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines
Head-to-Head Record
Charlotte and Nashville have only faced each other twice before with either team winning one each. They played earlier this season with Nashville winning 2-1.