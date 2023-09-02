Nashville vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In MLS Eastern Conference play on Saturday, Nashville will host Charlotte at Geodis Park.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

The hosts haven't won in their past five league games, but they were able to stop their losing run from reaching four games on Wednesday when Inter Miami held them to a scoreless draw.

Wednesday saw Orlando City hold the visitors to a 1-1 draw at home, with both goals coming in the final seven minutes of the second half.

Both sides will try to earn a direct spot in the championship series with only eight games left in the regular season. With 39 points, the home team is in seventh position in the Western Conference rankings, while the visitors are in eleventh with 30 points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: Sep 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville and Charlotte face off on September 2 at Geodis Park. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Nashville vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will have Nick DePuy back in the squad, he has been struggling with injury from the start of the season. Hany Mukhtar has been MLS's top scorer so far with 13 goals and will start again.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; McCarty, Godoy, Muyi, Mukhtar; Shaffelburg, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored seven goals in all competitions.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

Charlotte and Nashville have only faced each other twice before with either team winning one each. They played earlier this season with Nashville winning 2-1.

Useful links