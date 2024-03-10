Nashville SC will be looking to secure their first victory of the 2024 MLS season when they host the in-form Los Angeles Galaxy at GEODIS Park on Sunday.
It's been a pretty drab start to the season for the Boys in Gold. They began their MLS season with two draws against New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids, the latter of which required a 90th-minute penalty last Saturday.
The Galaxy, on the other hand, have made an impressive start to the new season and came away with a comfortable 3-1 triumph over the San Jose Earthquakes last time out.
Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, March 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|GEODIS Park
The MLS regular season match between Nashville and Los Angeles Galaxy will be played at GEODIS Park on Sunday, March 10, 2024, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Nashville SC team news
Randall Leal is sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Sam Surridge (shoulder) is questionable as he gradually returns to action.
Former MLS Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar sat out against the Rapids with an issue in his left hip but made a return to the starting lineup in the 2-2 draw against Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Moore, Davis, Godoy, Shaffelburg; Boyd, Bunbury
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Willis, Panicco, Martino
|Defenders:
|MacNaughton, Maher, Kallman, Washington, Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston, Shaffelburg
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Godoy, Gaines, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Mukhtar
LA Galaxy team news
The Galaxy could be without the services of Jalen Neal once again this weekend as he is dealing with an abdominal injury and is out for at least six weeks.
Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic, Perez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McCarthy, Mićović
|Defenders:
|Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Neal, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Ferkranus
|Midfielders:
|Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo
|Forwards:
|Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi, Bibout
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/10/22
|LA Galaxy 1-0 Nashville SC
|USA MLS Play-Offs
|10/09/22
|Nashville SC 1-1 LA Galaxy
|USA MLS
|24/04/22
|LA Galaxy 1-0 Nashville SC
|USA MLS