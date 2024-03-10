How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC will be looking to secure their first victory of the 2024 MLS season when they host the in-form Los Angeles Galaxy at GEODIS Park on Sunday.

It's been a pretty drab start to the season for the Boys in Gold. They began their MLS season with two draws against New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids, the latter of which required a 90th-minute penalty last Saturday.

The Galaxy, on the other hand, have made an impressive start to the new season and came away with a comfortable 3-1 triumph over the San Jose Earthquakes last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue: GEODIS Park

How to watch Nashville SC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Randall Leal is sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Sam Surridge (shoulder) is questionable as he gradually returns to action.

Former MLS Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar sat out against the Rapids with an issue in his left hip but made a return to the starting lineup in the 2-2 draw against Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Moore, Davis, Godoy, Shaffelburg; Boyd, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: MacNaughton, Maher, Kallman, Washington, Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston, Shaffelburg Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Godoy, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Mukhtar

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy could be without the services of Jalen Neal once again this weekend as he is dealing with an abdominal injury and is out for at least six weeks.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Mićović Defenders: Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Neal, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Ferkranus Midfielders: Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo Forwards: Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/10/22 LA Galaxy 1-0 Nashville SC USA MLS Play-Offs 10/09/22 Nashville SC 1-1 LA Galaxy USA MLS 24/04/22 LA Galaxy 1-0 Nashville SC USA MLS

