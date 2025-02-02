How to Watch NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray: Live Stream Auto Racing, TV Channel

NASCAR kicks off its 2025 season under the lights as the sport returns to its roots at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium for The Clash, marking the first time NASCAR's preseason exhibition race visits the legendary quarter-mile track.
Race Details
|Date
|Sunday, February 2, 2025
|Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Bowman Gray Stadium
|Location
|Winston-Salem, NC
|TV Channel
|FOX
|Live Stream
|Fubo (Try for free!)
Race Format
The unique format features:
- Four 25-lap heat races
- Two 50-lap last chance qualifiers
- 150-lap main event
- 23 cars in the final field
- No scheduled pit stops
Broadcast Coverage
FOX Sports presents full coverage with Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick in the broadcast booth. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will report from pit road, with Larry McReynolds providing technical analysis from the FOX Sports studio.
Track History
Known as "The Madhouse," Bowman Gray Stadium has hosted NASCAR events since 1949. The .25-mile flat oval, built inside a football stadium, represents NASCAR's grassroots heritage and promises intense short-track action. The track's tight corners and minimal banking create challenging racing conditions that reward aggressive yet precise driving.
What to Expect
The intimate stadium setting creates a coliseum-like atmosphere as NASCAR's top stars battle on the sport's most historic weekly track. With no points on the line but a significant purse and bragging rights at stake, drivers can be expected to take more risks. The combination of close-quarters racing, no pit stops, and the stadium's notorious history sets the stage for an electrifying evening of old-school short track action as NASCAR launches its 2025 campaign.
