How to Watch NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray: Live Stream Auto Racing, TV Channel

NASCAR kicks off its 2025 season under the lights as the sport returns to its roots at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium for The Clash, marking the first time NASCAR's preseason exhibition race visits the legendary quarter-mile track.

Race Details

Date Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Bowman Gray Stadium Location Winston-Salem, NC TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Format

The unique format features:

Four 25-lap heat races

Two 50-lap last chance qualifiers

150-lap main event

23 cars in the final field

No scheduled pit stops

Broadcast Coverage

FOX Sports presents full coverage with Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick in the broadcast booth. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will report from pit road, with Larry McReynolds providing technical analysis from the FOX Sports studio.

Track History

Known as "The Madhouse," Bowman Gray Stadium has hosted NASCAR events since 1949. The .25-mile flat oval, built inside a football stadium, represents NASCAR's grassroots heritage and promises intense short-track action. The track's tight corners and minimal banking create challenging racing conditions that reward aggressive yet precise driving.

What to Expect

The intimate stadium setting creates a coliseum-like atmosphere as NASCAR's top stars battle on the sport's most historic weekly track. With no points on the line but a significant purse and bragging rights at stake, drivers can be expected to take more risks. The combination of close-quarters racing, no pit stops, and the stadium's notorious history sets the stage for an electrifying evening of old-school short track action as NASCAR launches its 2025 campaign.

