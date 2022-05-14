Napoli vs Genoa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Napoli is set to face Genoa on Sunday as the Serie A plays its penultimate weekend of the season. Napoli sits third in the league table, while Genoa is in 19th.

These teams last faced each other in August, with Napoli winning that match 2-1 behind goals from Fabián Ruiz and Andrea Petagna.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Napoli vs Genoa Date May 15, 2022 Times 9am ET, 6am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

Team news & rosters

Position Napoli roster Goalkeepers Meret, Marfella, Ospina, Idasiak Defenders Malcuit, Tuanzebe, Jesus, Rui, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Zanoli, Spedalieri, Costanzo, Barba Midfielders Demme, Elmas, Ruiz, Zielinski, Ounas, Lobotka, Vergara, Zambo Anguissa Forwards Osimhen, Lozano, Mertens, Politano, Insigne, Petagna, Cioffi, Ambrosino

Napoli has clinched a top four finish in Serie A, which means it will qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. That will mark a return to the competition after it missed out on it over the last two campaigns.

It’s not impossible for Napoli to do well enough over the final two matches to catch Inter Milan for second in Serie A, though it’s unlikely, as it would need two wins and for Inter to not earn any points.

Napoli is coming off of a 1-0 win over Torino, with Fabián Ruiz scoring the lone goal of the match.

Predicted Napoli starting XI: Rui, Koulibaly, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Ruiz, Anguissa, Insigne, Mertens, Lozano, Osimhen; Ospina

Position Genoa roster Goalkeepers Semper, Marchetti, Vodisek, Sirigu Defenders Vanheusden, Criscito, Masiello, Bani, Vasquez, Calafiori, Czyborra, Ghiglione, Hefti, Cambiaso, Maksimovic, Ostigard Midfielders Amiri, Melegoni, Gudmundsson, Sturaro, Frendrup, Hernani, Badelj, Rovella, Portanova, Galdames Forwards Piccoli, Ekuban, Destro, Buksa, Yeboah, Kallon

Genoa’s quest to avoid relegation took a big step forward in its last match, when a pair of late goals—including a stoppage time penalty kick from Domencio Criscito—gave the team an upset 2-1 win over Juventus.

The team is just two points behind 17th place Salernitana now. Salernitana has won three of its last five matches though, so it should still be considered the favorite to avoid relegation, though Genoa has at least given itself a chance by winning two of its last three.

If it is indeed relegated, Genoa would fall down to Serie B for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Predicted Genoa starting XI: Hefti, Bani, Ostigard, Criscito, Badelj, Galdames, Melegoni, Amiri, Portanova, Destro; Sirigu

Last five results

Napoli results Genoa results Torino 0-1 Napoli (May 7) Genoa 2-1 Juventus (May 6) Napoli 6-1 Sassuolo (Apr 30) Sampdoria 1-0 Genoa (Apr 30) Empoli 3-2 Napoli (Apr 24) Genoa 1-0 Cagliari (Apr 24) Napoli 1-1 Roma (Apr 18) Milan 2-0 Genoa (Apr 15) Napoli 2-3 Fiorentina (Apr 10) Genoa 1-4 Lazio (Apr 10)

Head-to-head